Princess DianaSelena GomezFall TVTotal BellasVideosPhotos

Gigi Hadid Shares Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Photos of Herself and Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid posted previously unshared pregnancy images after welcoming her first child with Zayn Malik earlier this year. See the precious pics, below.

By Ryan Gajewski Dec 01, 2020 8:50 AMTags
BabiesCouplesCelebritiesZayn MalikGigi Hadid
Related: Gigi Hadid Shares Adorable New Photos With Baby Girl "Bestie"

Gigi Hadid is taking an adorable stroll down memory lane, just a handful of months after she and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their first child. 

The 25-year-old model posted a trio of never-before-seen pregnancy photos to Instagram on Monday, Nov. 30, and she is absolutely glowing in all three of the pics from the summer. 

"August, waiting for our girl," Gigi captioned the shots, adding emojis symbolizing love and tears.

One pic shows Zayn, 27, preciously resting his chin just above the baby bump.

The couple announced in September that they had welcomed a daughter, although they have yet to reveal the little one's name. 

Gigi posted the first pic of her baby girl to Instagram on Halloween, with their newborn dressed as the Hulk. The star has been careful to not include her baby's face in any of the images. 

The proud mom posted additional photos in November, along with a peek at the family's holiday decorations.

"A whole new kind of busy & tired," Gigi captioned that post. "but she's da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early."

photos
Gigi Hadid's Best Mom Moments

E! News previously learned that the family of three had been staying at the Pennsylvania farm owned by Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid.

"They feel peaceful staying there for now," a source told E! News at the time. "Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately."

E! News had also previously reported that Gigi has been delighted to adjust her life to include her bundle of joy. 

"Gigi is very tired but is already an amazing mom," an insider revealed. "The first couple of weeks have been a hard transition, but she hasn't complained and is very elated to be a mom."

Trending Stories

1

The Massive Bombshells From Princess Diana's 1995 BBC Interview

2
Exclusive

Why Megan Fox Finally Filed for Divorce From Brian Austin Green

3

NASCAR Pit Crew Member and His Wife Killed in a Car Crash On Honeymoon

4

Everyone Who's in the Running to Take Over For Alex Trebek

5

Trista Sutter Says Husband Ryan Is "Struggling" With Mystery Illness

Latest News

Gigi Hadid Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From Her Pregnancy

All the Actresses Who've Played Princess Diana Through the Years

Why Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Really Are a Perfect Match

Harry Styles Was the First to Know About Nick Kroll's Engagement

Pink's Daughter Willow Brings Christmas Cheer to Disney Singalong Show

Exclusive

Why Ryan Murphy Feels Like He's on "Borrowed Time"

Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Nude Remains Found on Side of Texas Road