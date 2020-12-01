Harry Styles Was the First Person to Find Out About Nick Kroll's Marriage Proposal

Harry Styles may have found himself a new career in planning wedding proposals, just in case this whole music thing doesn't work out.

Nick Kroll appeared on NBC's The Tonight Show on Monday, Nov. 30, and he told host Jimmy Fallon about the surprising help he had in recently popping the question to now-wife Lily Kwong. Kroll announced on Instagram last week that he and the landscape artist tied the knot on Nov. 19.

Kroll explained to Fallon that he was at a table read for his upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, where he was telling director Olivia Wilde and co-stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh about his plans to propose.

"I was at the table read with them, and I knew I wanted to propose, and I hadn't really been able to talk to anybody," the 42-year-old Big Mouth co-creator said. "I sorta ran through some ideas with them."

Fallon quickly cracked up at the idea of bouncing ideas off of two enormous stars like Pugh and Styles.

"I was just spitballing with Flo and H-Bomb, and Olivia," Kroll added, jokingly giving new nicknames to his unlikely pals. "We were all just sorta chatting about it."