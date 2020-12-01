See Kourtney Kardashian's Flirty Exchange With Undoing Star Edgar Ramírez

Fans are keeping up with... these flirty messages.

Kourtney Kardashian recently had a playful and cheeky exchange with Undoing actor Edgar Ramírez. Over the weekend, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star raved over the hit HBO show on Instagram.

"Who killed Elena Alves?" the Poosh founder captioned her post on Sunday, Nov. 29, referencing one of the characters from the limited series. In her upload, the reality TV personality shared a series of sultry images that showed her wearing a lavender bustier and matching pants.

Taking notice of her caption, Edgar, who plays Detective Joe Mendoza in the show, shared Kourtney's post on his Instagram Stories. "I'm all ears...," he wrote along with a winking emoji.

The flirty messages didn't stop there. "NO ONE TALK TO ME UNTIL I WATCH," Kourtney replied on her Instagram Stories on Monday, Nov. 30, to which Edgar responded with three emojis: the monkey hiding its face, the monkey covering its ears and the flame emoji.