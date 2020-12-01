17 Books to Read This December

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The weather outside is frightful but the reads are so delightful. OK, but some of them, it turns out, can be just as frightful. There's just something about getting lost in a great book in December that feels slightly more magical. Maybe you're wrapped in a warm blanket. Perhaps there's a steaming cup of hot cocoa sitting nearby. And, in our minds, a gorgeous light dusting of snow is outside your window, setting the perfect scene for you to enjoy one of our 17 picks for what to read this December.

And the unofficial theme of this month's batch of new releases seems to be juicy and twist-filled psychological thrillers, of which the limit does not exist. 'Tis the season to be shocked!

But there's also a feel-good cookbook, James Patterson's most ambitious book yet and a highly anticipated follow-up from one of YA's most exciting voices thrown in for good measure.