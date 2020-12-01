Princess DianaSelena GomezFall TVTotal BellasVideosPhotos

Nikki Bella Realizes It's Time for a Difficult Conversation With Artem Chigvintsev

By Allison Crist Dec 01, 2020
A harsh reality.

Nikki Bella and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev are gearing up to welcome their first child on Total Bellas, but as this sneak peek of Thursday's all-new episode shows, the mom-to-be is starting to realize they're not as prepared as they should be. 

The wake-up call comes mid-tea party with Brie Bella and her 3-year-old daughter Birdie Joe Danielson, prompted by Nikki revealing that Artem "has no will."

"Artem doesn't have a will?" Brie says, shocked. "Nicole, he needs to get one. Because you guys aren't married, you really have to kinda sit down and think about all these different little parts."

Brie also warns her twin sister to "come up with a good co-parenting plan, just in case of anything." 

Nikki doesn't immediately understand what Brie's alluding to, but when she does, it's clear she doesn't want to imagine the possibility. "Like if we break up?" the former WWE star responds.

Brie simply replies "Mhmm," and Nikki falls silent. When she does finally talk to her sister, she sighs and says, "I just want all this to be done before Matteo gets here."

E!

Then, in a confessional, the 37-year-old reality TV personality further reflects on the conversation she knows she has to have with Artem.

"It's definitely difficult to have these conversations about planning our futures," Nikki explains to the Total Bellas cameras. "Especially not being married.

"And you know what?" she adds. "It's the paperwork and it's all this that takes love out of the game that just freaks. me. out."

Will Nikki work up the nerve to talk to Artem? Find out on Thursday's Total Bellas.

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Thursdays at 9e|6p pm, only on E!

