Watch Lamorne Morris Get Into the Holiday Spirit on Celeb Game Face

Celebrity Game Face is back and better than ever.

This is saying a lot considering the first episodes consisted of hilarious moments like Terry Crews popping balloons with his butt and brother-sister duo Jack and Kelly Osbourne being accused of cheating, but trust us: There's so much more to come, starting with tonight's holiday-themed special.

As part of the festive episode airing at 10 p.m., executive producer and host Kevin Hart will, as per usual, guide teams of celebrity pairs—including Joel McHale and Sarah McHale, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Maryse Ouellet and Lamorne Morris and Alesha Renee—through a fun and LOL-worthy game night as they compete to win the "Hart of Champion" trophy and award money for the charity of their choice.

The twist? All of the games, from "Mouthing Off" to "Name That Dance," will be strictly related to the holidays. Take the above sneak peek clip for example!