Princess DianaSelena GomezFall TVTotal BellasVideosPhotos

Kate Middleton Keeps Wearing This Purple Gucci Blouse Backwards

Kate Middleton proved once again she's the queen of recycled fashion. For her latest outfit, she re-wore her famous Gucci top, giving it her own personal spin.

By Alyssa Morin Nov 30, 2020 10:10 PMTags
FashionKate MiddletonRoyalsCelebrities
Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, Social Media Q&AKensington Palace

Kate Middleton's statement-making style continues to make waves.

There's no denying the Duchess of Cambridge has mastered the art of fashion. From her effortlessly elegant accessories to her simplistic and (sometimes) affordable ensembles, the 38-year-old has been giving royal fans major inspiration.

Making Kate all the more relatable in the fashion department? She's an eco-friendly queen, who recycles many of her outfits. Over the weekend, the Duchess of Cambridge did just that when she re-wore her famous purple Gucci blouse with a pussy bow.

The first time Kate donned the regal design was in March 2019 when she visited the Henry Fawcett Children's Center in London. And again, like the time she debuted the silk-crepe piece, Kate wore it—wait for it—backwards!

The British royal prefers to don the Gucci top with the buttons displayed in the front. However, the luxury label shows a model wearing the design with the buttons in the back.

So it's safe to say Kate has reached style icon status for a reason.

photos
Kate Middleton's Recycled Looks

Aside from her fashion statement, the mother of three took to the Kensington Royal Instagram page to share a special message about the survey conducted for the Early Years project, which helps to support children by working with educators and families.

"Early Years Q&A," the caption read on Saturday, Nov. 28. "Thank you so much to everyone who submitted a question on the early years throughout the week. We've seen such an incredible response, touching on so many different aspects of the early years."

Kensington Palace

The caption closed, "This is just the start of the conversation, and we look forward to continuing it in the months and years ahead."

During the interview for the "5 Big Questions on the Under Fives," Kate opened up about everything from dealing with toddler tantrums to homeschooling her little ones. She shares three children with Prince WilliamPrince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

When asked how she deals with "toddler tantrums, especially with multiple children," the Duchess of Cambridge perfectly replied, "Yes, that's a hard one. I'd also like to ask the experts myself!"

Kate also revealed that her eldest son would rather work on his sister's school assignments because they look way more fun. She quipped, "George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte's projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!"

Trending Stories

1

Everyone Who's in the Running to Take Over For Alex Trebek

2

NASCAR Pit Crew Member and His Wife Killed in a Car Crash On Honeymoon

3

Kate Middleton Keeps Wearing This Purple Gucci Blouse Backwards

Related: Kate Middleton's Latest Outfit Is Holiday Fashion Goals

Cute tidbits about her family aside, Kate took a moment to explain why she's so passionate about helping children.

"I think people assume that because I am a parent, that's why I've taken an interest in the Early Years," she shared. "I think this really is bigger than that. This isn't just about happy, healthy children. This is about the society I hope we could and can become."

"Right from the early days," she continued, "meeting lots of people who are suffering with addiction or poor mental health and hearing time and time again that their troubles now in adulthood stem right back from early childhood experience."

"This really isn't something that we are going to be able to change quickly and overnight," she pointed out. "It's going to take generations and I'm keen to support this for the long term."

Not only is this near and dear to Kate's heart, but she revealed she has "a lot" of other projects in store for 2021.

Trending Stories

1

Everyone Who's in the Running to Take Over For Alex Trebek

2

NASCAR Pit Crew Member and His Wife Killed in a Car Crash On Honeymoon

3

Kelly Clarkson Awarded Primary Physical Custody of Kids Amid Divorce

4

Debby Ryan Shows Off Her Dramatic New Haircut

5

Kate Middleton Keeps Wearing This Purple Gucci Blouse Backwards

Latest News

Kate Middleton Keeps Wearing This Purple Gucci Blouse Backwards

Watch a New Trailer for Euphoria's Christmas Special

Trista Sutter Says Husband Ryan Is "Struggling" With Mystery Illness

Dax Shepard Tells Hillary Clinton About His Fears Raising Daughters

Kelly Clarkson Awarded Primary Physical Custody of Kids Amid Divorce

Meadow Walker Honors Dad Paul Walker on Anniversary of His Death

Clare Crawley Asks for Compassion in New Video With Dale Moss