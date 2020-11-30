The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Asks for Compassion in New Video With Dale Moss

Clare Crawley is feeling the love!
Over the long holiday weekend, The Bachelorette alum shared a personal post on Instagram describing the downsides of fame, including a reminder that everyone is "going through things."
As it turns out, the 39-year-old received an abundance of support, compelling her to speak out once again.
"Thank you for the response you guys gave yesterday," she shared through Instagram Stories on Sunday, Nov. 29. "It meant everything to me and I wasn't trying to state the obvious, but I just felt like we all could use a little reminder to have some compassion to everybody—not just to me but to everybody."
Clare continued, "We all don't talk about everything that's going on but we're all going through things at different magnitudes so regardless of what it is, even if it's something big or small…Everybody has their stuff they're going through and we don't know from the outside looking in."
She later panned the camera to her fiancé Dale Moss, 32, before the duo enjoyed an afternoon at home in their pajamas.
Earlier in the weekend, Clare reintroduced herself to followers in a candid message on Instagram. The reality star reminded fans that what you see on the small screen is only a glimpse of the real her.
"Hi. It's me, Clare. Not Clare that you have seen edited on your television or social media squares. But the human one with feelings, insecurities, emotions, and a normal life just like you," she shared. "And just like you, I'm going through things, big and small, that all of us experience at some point or another. Just like some of you I can be shy and awkward or even fighting off my anxiety the best I can that day. There are good days and bad days."
She continued, "Being on reality TV doesn't exempt me (or any of us) from that. I will always do my best to rise above the negativity and find the positive, but I am not superhuman. So when you choose to pass judgments without knowing someone personally or even something as small as a snide comment, please remember just like you, I am simply trying my best."
Soon after posting, Clare received messages of support from Bachelor Nation members including Vanessa Grimaldi, Krystal Nielson, Kaitlyn Bristowe and close friend Deanna Pappas.
Jennifer Love Hewitt even showed her support by writing, "Love this and love her. Please be kind to each other. We are all in this together."