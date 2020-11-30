Meghan King Edmonds and Christian Schauf Break Up After 6 Months of Dating

Meghan King is ready for a new chapter in her life.

Shortly after the former Real Housewives of Orange County star moved into a new home in St. Louis, E! News is learning more details about her relationship status.

A source tells E! News exclusively that Meghan and Christian Schauf recently broke up after nearly six months of dating.

"He couldn't take all the social media and public attention," the source shared. "He ended it shortly after her COVID diagnosis and all the attention that went with it."

Back on Nov. 15, the co-host of iHeartRadio's Intimate Knowledge podcast revealed she had tested positive for coronavirus. "I have been safe while traveling but I had an exchange on Tuesday where I did not protect myself and this is when I had to have been infected," she revealed. "I have contacted everyone and will isolate for 10 days minimum per CDC guidelines."