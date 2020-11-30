Felicity Huffman Will Finally Make Her TV Return After College Admissions Scandal

Related : Lori Loughlin Begins 2-Month Prison Sentence

Felicity Huffman is getting back to work.

More than a year after she completed her prison sentence for her part in the college admissions scandal, the 57-year-old actress has a new project in the works. She's even returning to ABC—the former home of Desperate Housewives.

Huffman is starring in an untitled comedy series inspired by the life of Susan Savage, owner of the minor league baseball team the Sacramento River Cats. The single cam comedy follows a woman who unexpectedly loses her husband and inherits the baseball team he owned and loved. She navigates her new life with the help of her dysfunctional family, including her eldest son (Zack Gottsagen), a baseball devotee with Down syndrome, her new work family and the Sacramento community.

The pilot was written by Becky Hartman Edwards, who will executive produce alongside Huffman.