Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5 Trailer: See Newcomer Dr. Tiffany Moon Confront Brandi Redmond

In this The Real Housewives of Dallas season five first look, newcomer Dr. Tiffany Moon is introduced and makes an impression on the ladies.

This new Housewife is no wallflower.

In the season five first look for The Real Housewives of Dallas, which returns Tuesday, Jan. 5, we're introduced to new housewife Dr. Tiffany Moon. The Dallas-based anesthesiologist joins the squad after LeeAnne Locken's departure from the franchise.

Season five also features returning cast members Brandi Redmond, Stephanie Hollman, D'Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott and Kary Brittingham.

Of course, Tiffany's addition couldn't be timelier as the women filmed season five during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the just-released footage, Stephanie notes, "I gotta say, it's been really nice having a doctor around."

And, according to the RHOD newcomer, she's "better than Doogie Howser."

Yet, in typical Housewives fashion, it seems that not everyone has taken to the newcomer. Case in point: Kary comments, "Has it?"

Bravo further teases drama between the two as Kary seemingly suggests that "all" Tiffany does "is give orders."

In fact, Tiffany is seen instructing the group, "No fighting and be honest. I know that's really hard in this group."

Later on, Kary accuses Tiffany of being "two-faced," which the doctor doesn't appreciate.

"Am I in middle school again?" Tiffany ponders aloud. "'Cause, I sure as hell feel like it."

Proving she isn't afraid of confrontation, Tiffany appears to seemingly confront Brandi over the latter's past racist impression of an Asian person.

"What you did was wrong," Tiffany sounds off to Brandi. "You know that."

Not only is Brandi seen breaking down in tears, she later confesses that she "contemplated suicide."

Back in January, the 42-year-old star checked into a wellness center to "reflect and better herself."

Lighter moments in the trailer include a murder mystery party, pranks and tequila shots.

Watch all of this and more in the first look above.

