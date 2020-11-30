Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5 Trailer: See Newcomer Dr. Tiffany Moon Confront Brandi Redmond

Related : Would Rachel Lindsay Join "Real Housewives of Dallas"?

This new Housewife is no wallflower.

In the season five first look for The Real Housewives of Dallas, which returns Tuesday, Jan. 5, we're introduced to new housewife Dr. Tiffany Moon. The Dallas-based anesthesiologist joins the squad after LeeAnne Locken's departure from the franchise.

Season five also features returning cast members Brandi Redmond, Stephanie Hollman, D'Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott and Kary Brittingham.

Of course, Tiffany's addition couldn't be timelier as the women filmed season five during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the just-released footage, Stephanie notes, "I gotta say, it's been really nice having a doctor around."

And, according to the RHOD newcomer, she's "better than Doogie Howser."

Yet, in typical Housewives fashion, it seems that not everyone has taken to the newcomer. Case in point: Kary comments, "Has it?"

Bravo further teases drama between the two as Kary seemingly suggests that "all" Tiffany does "is give orders."

In fact, Tiffany is seen instructing the group, "No fighting and be honest. I know that's really hard in this group."