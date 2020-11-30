Cardi B Apologizes After Receiving Backlash Over 37-Person Thanksgiving Celebration

Related : Cardi B Claps Back at "Cry Baby" Haters Over Billboard's Win

Cardi B is responding to backlash over her large Thanksgiving gathering.

Over the weekend, the Grammy winner received a lot of criticism after hosting a 37-person family celebration. As many may know, the CDC advised against big holiday gatherings this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which is why Cardi's get-together raised eyebrows. "12kids and 25 adults over the holidays," she tweeted on Nov. 29. "It was lit !!"

After receiving heat for the gathering, the "WAP" artist returned to Twitter to apologize. "Sorry my bad wasn't trying to make nobody feel bad," she said. "I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me."

"I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it," Cardi noted. "I wasnt trying to offend no1."

The 28-year-old also responded to one social media user who said it was a "good thing" she got tested. "ME specially and everyone that works around me get tested literally 4 times a week," she shared. "Im In the middle of work and Everytime we clock in we MUST GET TESTED !"