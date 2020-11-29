Meghan MarkleKelly ClarksonGrammysVideosPhotos

George Clooney Shares How His Wife Amal “Changed Everything” for Him

In a new interview, George Clooney revealed how he proposed to wife Amal and talked about life with his twin children.

George Clooney was once the world's most eligible bachelor. Now, he's a family man. 

The actor sat down with CBS Sunday Morning's Tracy Smith and shared why he and his wife human rights attorney Amal Clooney, who he married in 2014, decided to build a life together. 

George, who is currently promoting his new Netflix film Midnight Sky, which he wrote and directed, explained, "There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me. No question. It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me."

He also revealed that he didn't plan to ask Amal to marry him, but that during his "out of the blue" proposal he ended up on his knee for "20 minutes" waiting for her to say yes. 

The Michael Clayton star joked, "I finally said, 'Look, I'm gonna throw my hip out.'"

The couple was married for three years before they had their now 3-year-old twins Alexander and Ella. However, George told Sunday Morning that becoming a parent wasn't initially a part of the plan either. 

Jackson Lee/GC Images

"We never talked about having kids, and then one day we just said, 'What do you think?'" he recalled. "We go to the doctor and you do the ultrasound. They're like, 'You got a baby boy!' and I was like, 'Baby boy, fantastic!' And they go, 'And you got another one there.'"

 

These days, George is spending a lot of time at the family's home in Los Angeles, due in part to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's been a while since I've done 15 loads of laundry in a day and mop floors, all these doors over here I stained," he said with a laugh. "I felt like my mother in 1964, because she had two kids and no help." 

Watch the interview above!

