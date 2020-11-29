Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Past Struggles With Breastfeeding and Asks to “Normalize Formula”

Related : Chrissy Teigen Cries Over Friends' Touching Gift

Chrissy Teigen is over the stigma that comes with giving your baby formula over breast milk.

On Twitter, the outspoken celebrity shared how difficult it was for her to breastfeed, and said that it was made all the worse by people insisting it was the best option for her baby.

"ok I'm gonna say something and you all are definitely gonna make it a thing but here goes: normalize formula," Chrissy shared in a lengthy thread. "normalize breastfeeding is such a huge, wonderful thing. but I absolutely felt way more shame having to use formula because of lack of milk from depression and whatnot."

The Cravings author continued in a series of tweets.

"people have surrogates, people have trouble breastfeeding and all you hear as a new, anxious mom is how breast is best," she explained. "'normalize breastfeeding' is great. 'normalize formula' is great, too! so yeah. that's all! normalize formula! your baby is gonna be BEAUTIFUL, PERFECT, AND OKAY."