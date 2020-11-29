Rebel Wilson Celebrates a Major Health Milestone in Her Wellness Journey

Related : Rebel Wilson Shares Year of Health Weight Loss Update

Rebel Wilson is feeling proud.

The Isn't It Romantic? star, who embarked on a wellness journey she dubbed her "Year of Health" at the beginning of 2020, announced on Instagram this week that she hit her goal weight.

"Hit my goal with one month to spare!" the Pitch Perfect alum wrote on her Instagram Story, per People. "Even though it's not about a weight number, it's about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75 kg's."

Rebel's goal weight is the equivalent of about 165 pounds.

She added that she would update everyone via an Instagram live later this week to "thank everyone for their support."

The actress has documented her health quest on social media since the beginning. On Jan. 2, she wrote on Instagram, "Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called 'The Year of Health' - so I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had but I'm going to do it! Who's with me in making some positive changes this year?"