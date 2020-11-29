Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Very Cavallari Star Shannon Ford—Kristin Cavallari's Former Employee

Jay Cutler's latest hang out has people dropping their jaws.
Over Thanksgiving weekend, the retired NFL player had a mini Very Cavallari reunion with season one star and former Uncommon James employee Shannon Ford. As fans might recall, Kristin Cavallari famously fired her in the season two premiere.
"Oysters and wine," Jay captioned his Instagram video on Saturday, Nov. 28.
In his post, the 37-year-old athlete clinked his wine glass with Shannon and his BFF Mark "Chuy" Block, who also appeared in some Very Cavallari episodes. The trio enjoyed each other's company at 167 Raw in Charleston, S.C.
Jay and Shannon's hangout came as a total surprise, so much so that many of his followers commented on the post. "Stir that pot Jay. Stir that pot," one user replied, with another writing, "Jay savage."
"Petty Jay is the best Jay," another fan responded. Someone else added, "Omg the tea being spilled at this table!!"
In the season two premiere of Very Cavallari, Kristin memorably let go of Shannon as the social media director of Uncommon James.
"Things with Shannon have been so bad lately. Today she decides just not to show up for a staff meeting," Kristin told her BFF Kelly Henderson at the time. "But I just feel like it's good because I'm figuring out really quickly who needs to be here and who wants to be here and who's here for the right reasons."
Shortly after, Kristin sat Shannon down for a one-on-one meeting.
"I'll just jump in, since I know we both would rather be other places," the jewelry founder began. "This conversation is long overdue. I know that you know I've been extremely frustrated and things have not been good. I want you to know that you are single-handedly costing my company money."
Shannon argued some of her mistakes were due to "human error." However, Kristin wasn't backing down.
"I've made so many excuses for you for a year and a half. I've defended you. And lately, I'm asking myself, 'Why?'" Kristin expressed, adding, "I have to let you go."
It's unclear if Kristin and Shannon have kept in touch after the firing. But news of Jay's reunion with the social media star comes six months after Kristin announced the end of Very Cavallari.
"As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with Very Cavallari," she shared in May. "I've absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can't thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys."
A month earlier, Jay and Kristin revealed they were breaking up.
"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the former longtime couple said in a joint statement on Instagram in April.
"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," their statement continued. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."
They share three kids together: Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4.