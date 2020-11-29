Meghan MarkleKelly ClarksonGrammysVideosPhotos

Inside Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ First Thanksgiving Together

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, who star together in the upcoming Deep Water, had a "busy few days of family time" over Thanksgiving weekend.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas hit another major relationship milestone: spending their first Thanksgiving together. Fortunately for the couple, who will star together in the upcoming film Deep Water, an adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's 1957 novel, it sounds like their holiday went off without a hitch. 

Ben, who shares children Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, included both Ana and his kids in his plans. A source told E! News the duo spent the week together in Los Angeles after returning from filming in New Orleans. The kids came over to Ben's house to spend Thanksgiving and the weekend with him and Ana.

The source added, "They had a busy few days of family time together and seem very happy."

Ben was first rumored to be dating the Knives Out star in March 2020, when the two were spotted vacationing in Costa Rica

"They have been kissing, cuddling up together and putting their arms around each other a lot," an insider told E! at the time. "They look at each other adoringly and like taking pictures of each other. Ben seems blissfully happy and giddy. He can't stop smiling and laughing. He is clearly very into Ana."

Since then, the two have occasionally shared their love on social media. 

In August, Ana, 31, posted an Instagram photo with Ben in honor of the Justice League actor's 48th birthday. 

It's obvious to those on set that the couple, who play husband and wife in the erotic psychological thriller, enjoying filming Deep Water, too.

"While they were waiting for the shot to be set up, they were kissing nonstop," an eyewitness told E! this month. "They hung out together the entire time and never left each other's sides," the eyewitness described. "They were sweet together and clearly missed each other a lot."

Whether they're together for work or play, it seems like these two can't get enough of one another. 

