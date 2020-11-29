Meghan MarkleKelly ClarksonGrammysVideosPhotos

Debby Ryan Debuts a Dramatic New Haircut and It Will Make You Do a Double Take

Debby Ryan enlisted celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess to give her hair a major makeover. See the new hairstyle she showed off on Instagram.

It's not a new year yet, but Debby Ryan was ready for a new 'do.

The Insatiable actress debuted a dramatic makeover on Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 29. While the former Disney Channel star didn't chop all of her hair off, she did reveal a bold look and appeared to get a shag hairstyle.

"Also cut a bunch of hair off my head last month or whenever," Debby cheekily captioned her Instagram, alongside a series of images and videos of her fresh chop. 

The mastermind behind the 27-year-old star's effortless 'do was none other than celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess, who frequently works with Lauren Conrad, Lucy Hale and many stars.

"Girl, after all those projects and all those 180 [degree] hair changes, that hair probably could have cut itself," Kristin commented on the actress' post, "thank you for trusting me." 

Debby's famous friends also raved over her new lewk. Ashley Tisdale replied, "Wow wow wow." Lily Collins gave a very Emily in Paris response, writing, "Oooooo LaLa."

"This shag is cool as hell," Allison Brie added.

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Debby hasn't been the only celebrity to change up her hairstyle amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. From Miley Cyrus to Maluma, take a look at all of the at-home transformations in our gallery below.

Instagram
Debby Ryan

"Also cut a bunch of hair off my head last month or whenever," the actress revealed on Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 29.

Tym Wallace
Tarji P. Henson

Before the 2020 American Music Awards, celebrity hairstylist Tym Wallace transformed the actress' hair to red and vibrant with Joico's Color Infuse Red Shampoo.

BACKGRID
Rihanna

While stepping out for a late-night dinner with her celebrity hairstylist, the Grammy winner sports a new mullet. 

Instagram
Ciara

The singer had celebrity hairstylist César DeLeön Ramîrez dye her hair a cool blue just in time for winter.

Instagram
Joe Manganiello

Say hello to blue! "Time to go to work..." the actor shared on Instagram while at the gym. 

Instagram
Cardi B

"Ya like my hair," the rapper asked her fans while sporting a new hair color from Joico thanks to celebrity hairstylist Tokyo Stylez

Instagram/Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber

"Pink is punk," the supermodel shared on Instagram after celebrity hairstylist Guido Palau helped "direct my dreams of going pink." 

Instagram
Channing Tatum

The Magic Mike actor debuted a shaved head on social media after wrapping a new movie.

Instagram
Lady Gaga

"Hello Merpeople. Rocking color by @fredericaspiras named after his mother who just passed...Suzie's Ocean Blonde. I love you Freddie," the music superstar shared on Instagram. "This was extra special glamour with love." Hairstylist Frederic Aspiras used Joico products to complete the look. 

Instagram
Antoni Porowski

The Queer Eye star made his 4.5 million Instagram followers do a double-take after he debuted his buzzcut.

Instagram
Ariel Winter

The actress debuts platinum blonde hair after rocking red hair for a few months. "Winter Is Coming," she captions her Instagram.

Instagram
Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson

"Matching mohawks," Cyrus wrote alongside the pic. 

 

Instagram
Dwyane Wade

The NBA star shows off his fiery red hair on social media over the weekend. "When they think they know—switch it up," he captioned his Instagram post that revealed his major transformation.

Instagram
Miley Cyrus

The superstar singer debuted her pixie mullet on Instagram Story. To achieve her new look, Miley's go-to hairstylist Sally Hershberger talked Tish Cyrus through the process via FaceTime.

Taylor Swift / Instagram
Taylor Swift

The Lover singer recently showed off a fun, flirty and whimsical ensemble and beauty look that will make you dream of summer. She appeared to dye her hair with a few of her stands looking blue and pink.

Instagram
Jamie-Lynn Sigler

The actress debuts a major hair change, one that she did herself! "That's 2 years of physical, emotional, and spiritual growth that I cut off right there on my bday," she shared on Instagram, alongside a pic of her holding up her locks.

Chris Pratt/Instagram
Chris Pratt

With the help of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, the Parks and Recreation alum got a "damn good" haircut as the parents-to-be continue to practice social distancing. 

Instagram
Chris Lane

The country singer participated in Schick Hydro's #ShaveFromHome challenge to help raise money for out-of-work barbers during COVID-19. With the help from his Schick Hydro5 Sense Hydrate and Schick Hydro Groomer, Chris showed off his transformation on Instagram

Instagram
Sarah Michelle Gellar

The Cruel Intentions actress took to Instagram to show off her new hairstyle. "Rose all day," she captioned her video. 

Instagram
Ryan Reynolds

The Deadpool star is growing out his hair. And because his wife, Blake Lively, trolled him about his new hairstyle... he made fun of her right back.

Twitter
Pauly D

The Jersey Shore alum makes fans lose their minds over his "quarantine beard."

Instagram
Chris Noth

"I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine," the Mr. Big star wrote.

Instagram
Carson Daly

The Voice host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head live on the Today show.

Instagram
Armie Hammer

Notice anything different? The actor shows off his major transformation, which entails a mohawk and horseshoe mustache. "Killing the game," he quips on Instagram.

Instagram
Lauren Burnham & Arie Luyendyk

"Now @ariejr's really a silver fox," the Bachelor alum joked on Instagram

Instagram
Hilary Duff

The Lizzie McGuire star said goodbye to her signature blonde locks and opted for a bold blue look.  

Instagram
Casey Cott

The Riverdale star and his brother both agreed to shave their heads to help raise funds for Charity Water.

Instagram
Rosalia

The Spanish singer-songwriter showcased her new bangs in the middle of self-quarantine.

Twitter
Ariana Grande

"Get a load a dis," the "thank u, next" singer shared on Twitter when showcasing her new curly hair.

Twitter
Blake Shelton

Who's ready for a quarantine mullet update?! "@Gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes," The Voice coach shared on Twitter.

photos
View More Photos From Celebrity At-Home Hair Transformations

