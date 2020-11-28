Watch Norman Reedus Help His and Diane Kruger's Daughter With Her ABCs in Rare Family Video

Give this family an A for Adorable!
On Thanksgiving Day, Diane Kruger posted on her Instagram a video of partner and The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus singing the "ABC" song with their daughter, who recently turned 2. The 44-year-old actress did not show the face of their child, whose name has also not been publicly revealed.
"There are many things I'm grateful and thankful for, my friends, my colleagues....this year I'm thankful for being healthy and with my little family," the National Treasure and Inglorious Basterds star wrote on Nov. 26. "Even though I can't help thinking of so many people who have lost theirs this year...May this day remind us of what we have and what we need to cherish."
Reedus, 51, commented on the video with four red heart emojis.
Hilarie Burton, who is married to his Walking Dead co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan and is also set to guest star on the show, wrote, "The cutest family!!!"
The video shows Reedus and the little girl inside a playroom. Wearing a pink pendant bearing a bubble container, he's seen sitting upon a small shelf adorned with toys. More toys are seen in front of an unlit fireplace, and a kid's teepee sits on the floor.
This is Kruger's first child and Reedus' second. He also shares a 21-year-old son, Mingus Reedus, with model Helena Christensen.
Reedus and Kruger rarely post images of their daughter on social media and conceal her face when they do.
On Black Friday, Reedus shared on a Instagram photo of the little girl playing with an unidentified person wearing a giant panda mask, and another showing her wearing the item herself.
Back on Nov. 1, Kruger shared on her Instagram a photo of Reedus dressed as a skeleton and their daughter dressed in a rainbow tutu dress and a unicorn headband. Although the child's face was censored, nothing could hide the actress' happiness.
"Everything is better with these two," she wrote. "Happy Halloween @bigbaldhead."