Meghan MarkleKelly ClarksonGrammysVideosPhotos

DWTS' Gleb Savchenko Celebrates Thanksgiving With His Kids After Breakup With Wife Elena

Gleb Savchenko, who was partnered with Chrishell Stause on Dancing With the Stars, shared a photo of himself celebrating Thanksgiving after his split from wife Elena Samodanova.

By Kaitlin Reilly Nov 28, 2020 7:36 PMTags
Dancing With The StarsCelebritiesChrishell Stause
Related: Gleb Savchenko Addresses Chrishell Stause Rumors Amid Divorce

Following his split from wife Elena SamodanovaDancing With the StarsGleb Savchenko reunited with his kids for Thanksgiving. 

On Nov. 27, the dad shared an Instagram slideshow of him cuddling with his two daughters, Zlata, 3, and Olivia, 10. He wrote in the caption, "Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours."

Gleb and Elena, who is also a ballroom dance pro who previously appeared on DWTS, shared on Nov. 6 that they had chosen to end their marriage.

"It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage," Gleb wrote in an Instagram post. "We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family's need for privacy and healing during this time."

photos
Dancing With the Stars' 10 Biggest Feuds

Shortly after the announcement, Elena accused Gleb of infidelity during their relationship in a statement to People.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

NASCAR Pit Crew Member and His Wife Killed in a Car Crash On Honeymoon

2

Go Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Thanksgiving Celebration

3

Never Forget Dakota Johnson's Awkward AF Ellen DeGeneres Interview

"No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn," Elena told People. "Last night was the final straw, and I can no longer turn my head the other way. My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls."

Fans speculated Gleb's DWTS partner, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, was the reason behind the split. However, Chrishell denied the accusations on her Instagram Story, writing, "I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena's split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone."

On Nov. 24, she told E!'s Daily Pop that the two were definitely "just friends," and that the rumors made her want to keep her distance from Gleb on the DWTS finale. 

"I was like, 'Stay away from me!'" she told hosts Carissa Culiner and Morgan Stewart while laughing. "Social distance! Blame it on COVID."

 

Chrishell may be keeping her distance, but it looks like Gleb's daughters are right by his side. 

Trending Stories

1

NASCAR Pit Crew Member and His Wife Killed in a Car Crash On Honeymoon

2

Go Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Thanksgiving Celebration

3

Never Forget Dakota Johnson's Awkward AF Ellen DeGeneres Interview

4

90 Day Fiancé's Jorge Nava & Girlfriend Expecting Baby

5

Saved By the Bell Apologizes to Selena Gomez Following Backlash

Latest News

Saved By the Bell Apologizes to Selena Gomez Following Backlash

Update!

Thanksgiving Grandma Celebrates First Holiday After Husband's Death

Sarah Fuller Makes History as First Woman to Play in a Power 5 Game

Watch Norman Reedus Help His and Diane Kruger's Daughter With Her ABCs

Tristan Thompson Becomes a U.S. Citizen Then Jets Off to Boston

Anne Hathaway Has Relatable Response About Her Motherhood Challenges

Gleb Savchenko Celebrates Thanksgiving With His Kids After Split