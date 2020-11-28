Chrissy Teigen Dances With Her Dad in Sweet Family Thanksgiving Video

Chrissy Teigen is leaning on her entire family for the holidays following her devastating pregnancy loss in September.
On Black Friday, the model and TV host posted on Instagram a video showing her carrying her and husband John Legend's 4-year-old daughter Luna Stephens while slow dancing with her father, Ron Teigen Jr, in a living room. The little girl then put her arms around her mom and grandfather as Chrissy kissed her dad on the cheek. The video comes after she opened up on social media about her depression since her pregnancy loss in September.
"So happy we got to see papa," the star wrote. "Our household has been super tested for weeks, I think I've had over 50 swabs. nose has HAD IT but so happy it made it safe for papa. We all have to do them so often because John's on a production and I will die if I'm the one responsible for getting THE CAST OF THE VOICE sick. or anyone, of course. anyhoo love you, daddy."
Thanksgiving eve is typically known as the busiest travel day of the year, so days before the holiday rush, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a public plea stating that limiting gatherings to people from one household was the safest way to celebrate the holiday amid the coronavirus pandemic. Scores of people across the country rushed to get COVID-19 tests beforehand for peace of mind. In addition, casts and crews working on film and TV sets typically get tested two or three times a week.
Chrissy also started tweeting about her father, writing, "My dad is yelling at Amazon on Twitter help." Ron replied on Saturday morning, "YA! And its 2Am and I just ordered a chicken samwich!" He then wrote, "And my sandwich was delivered to the wrong house. Ordered again. Stay tuned for JITB."
Chrissy also tweeted, "He's a raging liberal with a gun license who ranks pot pies. just a fair warning if u follow him from this."
Fans are more familiar with Chrissy's mother and Ron's ex-wife, Vilailuck Teigen, who lives with the model, John, Luna, and the couple's son Miles Stephens, 2, in Los Angeles. Vilailuck, who also goes by the nickname Pepper, appeared in the background of Chrissy's video with Luna and Ron, along with a few other unidentified people.
Earlier this week, Chrissy gave updates on social media on her mental health following the loss of her and John's third child, a boy named Jack, in the second trimester of a surprise pregnancy. She had announced his death on Sept. 30 and she and her mother shared intimate final images of themselves with him on Instagram, which drew mixed reactions but mostly overwhelming public support.
"When I'm old and grey, I will look back on the last two months as being brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging, mentally painful bitches of a couple months," Chrissy wrote on Instagram on Black Friday. "But I refuse to not find humor in both the rage-fits and the outfits."
"I already see the leaves as orange instead of grey, realized the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time," she continued. "I can make it up my stairs only stopping once or twice instead of every other, and can get out of the bathtub all by myself as long as I have the promise john will dry me off. anyhow the point is, f--k, I think it's happening."
The day before Thanksgiving, Chrissy tweeted, "I'm not tweeting much because I'm honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I'll be fixed soon. they'll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you!"
Early on Black Friday, Chrissy cursed while retweeting a post that mentioned her upcoming 35th birthday on Monday. She added, "Never exactly been a birthday gal but this one is gonna be a rough one. it'll be exactly 2 months since Jack and I'll prob get my first period since annnnnd I have double therapies that day hoo f--kin rayyyyyyy Party popper !!!!"
Always one to count her blessings, Chrissy followed with a tweet giving thanks: "I really know I have an incredible life though, I promise I do. It's just my brain and body are screwy right now. I know I am insanely lucky!"