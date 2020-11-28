Bad Bunny Teases Potential Collab With BTS After Releasing New Album

Bad Bunny is ready to take over the world. His next stop? Korea.
The singer, née Benito Martínez Ocasio, surprised fans with the release of his latest album, El Último Tour Del Mundo, on Friday, Nov. 27. He said the project was made with "mucho amor" throughout quarantine and is "something different" from his past work.
And even though he's just beginning to do press for this album, which is his third to be released in 2020 alone, the star is already thinking ahead.
In an interview with Erin Lim of E!'s The Rundown, the Puerto Rican shared his big plans and pondered what it would take to collaborate with K-pop group BTS. Having already worked with Cardi B, Daddy Yankee and more, the artist has the experience of working with other artists but he has one thing to cross off his checklist: "I have to learn how to dance first."
"I know how to dance, but not like BTS," he explained, getting up to show his version of their suave moves.
And as good as his moonwalk looks, Bad Bunny said there's work to be done, promising, "When I learn to dance like BTS, I'm going to collab with them."
There's no doubt his fans will hold him to that promise, especially after he released hit after hit this year.
Included among those fans are some members of the Recording Academy. They nominated Benito for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album at the 2021 Grammys, in addition to Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
Bad Bunny spoke about fellow nominee Harry Styles, who was the subject of controversy when he appeared on the cover of Vogue in a dress. As someone who has found himself similarly scrutinized for his bold actions like wearing a skirt onstage, Benito can relate to Harry. He told Erin, "I think you can dress in whatever you want. I saw the cover and he looks great with the dress."
As for the opinions of Harry's critics, Benito said that they have "no brain."
Perhaps both men will test society's norms when they attend—whether it be physically or virtually—the 2021 Grammys on Sunday, Jan. 31.
