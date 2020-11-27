Meghan MarkleKelly ClarksonGrammysVideosPhotos

Go Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Delicious Thanksgiving Celebration

By Allison Crist Nov 27, 2020 11:09 PMTags
Kris JennerKourtney KardashianKendall JennerKardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerThanksgivingShowsCelebrities
RETURNS 2021

Nobody does the holidays quite like the Kardashians, Thanksgiving included. 

This year, Kris Jenner hosted the fam at her home in Palm Springs, and judging by the plethora of Instagram photos shared by Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew, the celebration was one for the books. Everything looked picture perfect, from the festive and turkey-accessorized tablescape to the wide variety of dishes and desserts. 

However, when it came to the food, there was certainly one major standout: a sprawling charcuterie spread that went far beyond the normal meats, cheeses and snacks by including a honey bar. The sweet wall was positioned above the board, allowing it to drip fresh honey onto a plate that could be scooped right up. Talk about delicious! 

Kylie was among the family members who raved about the charcuterie, though she was admittedly less impressed with a dish she said her older sister Kourtney Kardashian brought: chips and dip.

photos
Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving 2020

Khloe, on the other hand, went all out. "Oh my goodness, been cooking!" the Good American founder said in an Instagram Story while showing off her various desserts. "I made these Oreo cupcakes, I made this Oreo cake, and then I got this divine recipe from Kim Zolciak-Biermann, this is monkey bread."

Instagram

"It is going to be divine," Khloe added. "It doesn't look as pretty because I messed it up, but it's my first time making it from her so I will work on the presentation. But I'm excited!"

Kendall Jenner also shared a number of photos from the gathering, including a chic selfie captioned "turkey and tequila." 

Check it out, along with every other picture from the Kardashian-Jenner Thanksgiving, by scrolling through the below gallery!

Trending Stories

1

The Complicated Reality of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's Relationship

2

The Masked Singer Unmasks the Broccoli

3

Inside Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's First Thanksgiving in New Home

Watch
Kim Kardashian's Luxury 40th Birthday Celebration in Tahiti
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!
Instagram
Hostess With the Mostest

Kourtney Kardashian snapped this photo of hostess Kris Jenner, martini in hand, donning an edgy and sleek all-black ensemble.

Instagram
The Thanksgiving Tablescape

It doesn't get prettier than this!

Instagram
All the Details

Kris nailed every detail, down to the turkey-themed plates.

Instagram
Sweet Selfie

Kylie Jenner kicked off her Thanksgiving celebrations with a casual selfie.

Instagram
Family Time

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul also made her mom join in on the fun!

Instagram
Take Two

The mother-daughter duo posed for another photo, shared by Kylie.

Instagram
Thankful for Mom

Kris even got her an Instagram Story of her own. "my love," Kylie captioned the sweet snap.

Instagram
Kourtney's Contribution

According to Kylie, the chips and dips were provided by her older sister, Kourtney. Hey, at least she tried!

Instagram
Star of the Show

This massive charcuterie board showed up on the Instagrams of multiple Kardashian-Jenner family members, with most of them raving about the unique honey wall.

Instagram
The Hit Honey Wall

An up-close and personal look at the famed honey.

Instagram
Pregaming Dinner

"turkey and tequila," Kendall captioned this poised photo.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Another photo from the supermodel.

Instagram
A Very Thankful Kim

Kim Kardashian kept things simple on Instagram, writing "thankful" alongside this short-haired selfie.

Instagram
Cute Cousins

Khloe Kardashian shared an adorable video of her daughter True Thompson running around with Kylie's daughter, Stormi Webster.

Instagram
Ready for Krismas

Khloe and Kylie were already prepared to celebrate the holiday season.

Instagram
Celebrating Early

Kris apparently was, too. The momager already had her Christmas tree up!

Instagram
Special Scenery

Palm Springs delivered a gorgeous sunset as a backdrop for dinner.

Instagram
Food, Food & More Food

On the menu was turkey and sides galore, including macaroni and cheese and green beans.

Instagram
Turkey Time

Khloe documenting Kourtney filling up her plate, because that's just what sisters do.

Instagram
Diving Into Dessert

Khloe delivered when it came to dessert. As she explained in an Instagram Story, she brought these Oreo cupcakes, an Oreo cake and monkey bread.

Instagram
Compliments to Chef Khloe

Kylie was clearly a big fan of the Oreo cake.

Instagram
Monkey Bread

Khloe said she was inspired to make this dish by Kim Zolciak-Biermann!

Instagram
Stuffed With S'mores

The dessert options seemed endless, with the spread even including a s'mores bar.

Instagram
Time to Unwind

Kourtney shared this Instagram Story of her posted up in bed and playing video games post-dinner. What a perfect way to end Thanksgiving!

photos
The Kardashian-Jenners' Best Halloween Costumes

For more Kardashian fun, catch up with past seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Peacock.

Trending Stories

1

The Complicated Reality of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's Relationship

2

Inside Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's First Thanksgiving in New Home

3

Survivor's Sierra Dawn and Joe Anglim Are Expecting First Baby

4

Go Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Thanksgiving Celebration

5

The Masked Singer Unmasks the Broccoli

Latest News

Watch Miley Cyrus Set Off Fire Alarm During Prank on Iggy Azalea

Go Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Thanksgiving Celebration

John Travolta Thanks Fans for Support After Kelly Preston's Death

American Horror Story's Taissa Farmiga Reveals She's Married

Watch Hoda Kotb's 3-Year-Old Daughter React to Her "Secret Signal"

Survivor's Sierra Dawn and Joe Anglim Are Expecting First Baby

Courteney Cox Reacts to Those Friends Thanksgiving Memes