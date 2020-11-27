John Travolta Thanks Fans for "Incredible" Support 4 Months After Kelly Preston's Death

John Travolta is sending a message to his supporters.
It's been four months since the Oscar nominee's wife, Kelly Preston, passed away at the age of 57 following a two-year battle with breast cancer. Since that time, Travolta has continually honored Preston's memory with heartfelt tributes, including a sweet birthday message to her in October.
On Thanksgiving, his first without Preston, Travolta took to social media to thank his followers for their kind words amid this difficult year. "I just wanted to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in such an incredible way this year," the 66-year-old actor said in a message to fans on Instagram. "Happy Thanksgiving and always love."
In response to his video message, Travolta and Preston's 20-year-old daughter, Ella Travolta, commented with three red hearts. As fans may know, the couple also share son Benjamin Travolta, 10. Their son Jett Travolta passed away in 2009 at the age of 16.
It was just days ago that Travolta took to social media to share a rare photo of son Ben in honor of his birthday. "Happy 10th birthday my wonderful Ben!" he wrote alongside the sweet picture. "I love you!"
On July 13, the Grease star announced the heartbreaking news of his wife's passing. "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," he wrote. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."
"Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while," Travolta continued. "But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT."