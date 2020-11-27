American Horror Story's Taissa Farmiga Reveals She Quietly Married Hadley Klein

Related : Wedding Bells Are Ringing & This Couple Is Live Streaming

Taissa Farmiga is a married woman!

On Instagram, the American Horror Story actress shared what she is most grateful for this Thanksgiving and broke the news that she is married to filmmaker Hadley Klein. She captioned a photo of their casual wedding day, "Married my best friend. 08.08.2020"

Hadley also shared the news, writing on his Instagram, "still feeling thankful this year."

He previously hinted at their secret ceremony on Instagram this August, calling the actress his "wife."

"happy, happy birthday to my superhotbutalsocool wife," he said in a post dedicated to the 26-year-old. "so happy to have an 'excuse' to stuff our faces full of birthday sweets all week"

In fact, it seems their surprise wedding may not be a surprise after all. Taissa and Hadley have been calling each other husband and wife on social media since their wedding day, but the affectionate nicknames went unnoticed by their followers.