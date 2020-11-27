Kristin Cavallari Plays "F--k, Marry, Kill" With Stephen Colletti, Brody Jenner and Justin Bobby

Kristin Cavallari's lips are definitely not sealed.
The Laguna Beach alum didn't hold back during an Instagram question and answer sesh on Thursday night, Nov. 26, even when her fans started to ask about the likes of Stephen Colletti, Brody Jenner, Justin Bobby Brescia, and yes, Lauren Conrad.
The reality star's BFF Justin Anderson actually started the Q&A, telling Kristin's followers, "Now that the kids are asleep and we're just doing work stuff, ask me a question here about anything Uncommon James related. I'll answer it for you!"
While some of the questions were indeed about Kristin's jewelry brand, they quickly took a turn—and Justin, who admitted he wouldn't be able to walk in a straight line at the moment, was more than willing to ask an equally wine-tipsy Kristin her fans' burning questions.
After Kristin opened up another bottle and belted out Britney Spears' "Lucky," one person dared to ask her who the "best kisser" is.
"Stephen Colletti!" Kristin enthusiastically whispered.
Added Justin (who even tagged Stephen in the Instagram Story!), "She honest to god always said that Stephen was the best kisser."
Later, an even juicier question appeared: f--k, marry, kill: Brody, Stephen and Justin Bobby. "I would marry Stephen and I would f--k Brody and I would probably kill Justin Bobby," Kristin responded. "No hard feelings! Only because I haven't talked to him since The Hills."
Speaking of The Hills...another question mentioned none other than Lauren Conrad. "Who would you rather be stuck in a room with... LC or Kelly?" a follower asked, referring to Kristin's ex-BFF Kelly Henderson.
But instead of answering the Instagram user's question, Kristin and Justin just slyly took a drink of wine before moving on. As Very Cavallari fans surely recall, the two had a falling out in recent years, and one factor in their rift included rumors of an affair between Kelly and Kristin's now ex-husband Jay Cutler, though Kristin noted on the E! show that she never believed it was true.
The mom of three and her best friend were equally coy when a follower asked if Kristin was "dating the comedian," a.k.a. Jeff Dye, who she was spotted kissing back in October.
"No, we're just good friends actually," Justin responded as if the question was referencing him, much to Kristin's amusement. "We've just been best friends for about 17 years now. She just loves my sense of humor, what can I say."
Things got even better as the evening wore on, and eventually, the Q&A turned into a full-blown dance party.