Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo of Kids Apple and Moses in Tribute to Her Late Father

Gwyneth Paltrow posted a touching photo while honoring her late dad, Bruce Paltrow, on his birthday.
The Oscar winner took to her Instagram on Thanksgiving to pay tribute to the former TV director, who passed away in 2002. Alongside a picture with kids Apple Martin, 16, and Moses Martin, 14, who she shares with ex Chris Martin, Gwyneth wrote, "On this November 26th, I was able to visit my fathers resting place (on his birthday) with these two loves of my life."
"Happy thanksgiving," she continued. "Life has incredible highs and lows. Perhaps feeling it all at the same time is the art."
Back in 2002, Gwyneth's rep shared the heartbreaking news of her father's death, confirming at the time that Bruce died suddenly at the age of 58 due to complications from pneumonia and a recurrence of throat cancer. As fans of Gwyneth may recall, just weeks after her father's passing, the actress met Coldplay star Chris, who she credits for helping her cope with her dad's death.
In a 2016 SiriusXM interview, Gwyneth shared that she listened to Coldplay's album Parachutes, including song "Everything's Not Lost," while mourning Bruce. "He wrote this song before I met him, and I think another reason it's sad for me is my father had just died when this album came out, and we used to listen to it kind of on repeat...especially this song at the end," Gwyneth said. "This album was kind of getting my brother and I through that death."
Gwyneth, who called it quits with Chris is 2014 after 10 years of marriage, has also shared that her artist ex wrote Coldplay's 2005 song "Fix You" about her. "'Fix You' was about him trying to put me back together after my dad died," Gwyneth told Howard Stern in a 2015 interview. "I think it's pretty nice."
Though the exes have since moved on, with Gwyneth marrying Brad Falchuk and Chris dating Dakota Johnson, the celebs have tried to maintain a close friendship for the sake of their kids, who they try to keep out of the spotlight as much as possible.
"Chris and I committed to putting them first and that's harder than it looks," Gwyneth told Drew Barrymore in a recent interview. "Because some days, you really don't want to be with the person that you are getting divorced from. But if you're committed to having family dinner, then you do it. And you take a deep breath, and you look the person in the eye, and you remember your pact, and you smile, and you hug, and you make a joke, and you just recommit to this new relationship that you're trying to foster."