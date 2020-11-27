Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo of Kids Apple and Moses in Tribute to Her Late Father

Related : Gwyneth Paltrow Embarrasses Apple With Unapproved Selfie

Gwyneth Paltrow posted a touching photo while honoring her late dad, Bruce Paltrow, on his birthday.

The Oscar winner took to her Instagram on Thanksgiving to pay tribute to the former TV director, who passed away in 2002. Alongside a picture with kids Apple Martin, 16, and Moses Martin, 14, who she shares with ex Chris Martin, Gwyneth wrote, "On this November 26th, I was able to visit my fathers resting place (on his birthday) with these two loves of my life."

"Happy thanksgiving," she continued. "Life has incredible highs and lows. Perhaps feeling it all at the same time is the art."

Back in 2002, Gwyneth's rep shared the heartbreaking news of her father's death, confirming at the time that Bruce died suddenly at the age of 58 due to complications from pneumonia and a recurrence of throat cancer. As fans of Gwyneth may recall, just weeks after her father's passing, the actress met Coldplay star Chris, who she credits for helping her cope with her dad's death.