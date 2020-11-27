Why Miley Cyrus Fans Think These Plastic Hearts Songs Are About Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus is asking, "WTF Do I Know?"
After dropping her new album, Plastic Hearts, at midnight on Friday, Nov. 27, fans of the superstar singer have been decoding the lyrics to each track, including a few that appear to reference her former marriage to Liam Hemsworth. On the first track of the album, "WTF Do I Know," the 28-year-old sings, "I'm the type to drive a pickup through your mansion / I'm completely naked but I'm making it fashion / Maybe gettin' married just to cause a distraction / Here to tell you somethin' that you don't know."
As fans may recall, Cyrus and Hemsworth called it quits in Aug. 2019, after less than a year of marriage.
"Am I wrong that I moved on and I / And I don't even miss you?" Cyrus asks. "Thought that it'd be you until I die / But I let go."
Cyrus continues to reflect on the end of the relationship throughout the song. "What the f--k do I know? I'm alone / 'Cause I couldn't be somebody's hero," she belts. "You want an apology? Not from me / I had to leave you in your own misery."
After listening to the opening track, many social media users took to Twitter to talk about the song's message to Hemsworth. One fan wrote, "'wtf do i know' really came for liam hemsworth, huh?"
Another fan expressed their surprise over the song, tweeting, "Omg 'WTF do i know' is about Liam Hemsworth." While another social media user wrote to Hemsworth directly, "@LiamHemsworth you need to listen to WTF Do I Know by Miley Cyrus."
One fan also pointed out a connection between Cyrus' 2017 song "I Would Die for You" and "WTF Do I Know." In the 2017 track, Cyrus sings, "You are everything to me, and I, I would die for you." In 2020's "WTF Do I Know," the lyrics are, "Thought that it'd be you until I die / But I let go."
Cyrus also appears to reference her marriage to Hemsworth in her song "Angels Like You," singing, "Flowers in hand, waiting for me / Every word in poetry / Won't call me by name, only 'baby' / The more that you give, the less that I need / Everyone says I look happy / When it feels right."
"I know that you're wrong for me / Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave," she continues. "I brought you down to your knees / 'Cause they say that misery loves company / It's not your fault I ruin everything / And it's not your fault I can't be what you need / Baby, angels like you can't fly down here with me."
Cyrus, who split with boyfriend Cody Simpson over the summer, first announced Plastic Hearts, her seventh studio record, in October. "If you're reading this… know that I f--king love and appreciate you on the deepest level," she wrote in message to fans at the time. "I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole f--king life."
"But no one checks an ego like life itself," Cyrus continued. "Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed."
She also referenced losing the house she shared with Hemsworth in the devastating California wildfires in 2018. "Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn't let go of for myself," she said in her note. "I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes."
"Luckily my collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time," Cyrus explained. "But it never felt right to release my 'story' (each record being a continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing."
The Hannah Montana alum went on to note that she would called this album "The Beginning" if it were a chapter in her book. "Usually when something is over we call it 'The End,'" she said. "But it was far from that."
Plastic Hearts is out now.