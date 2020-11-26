Meghan MarkleKelly ClarksonGrammysVideosPhotos

Amelia Hamlin Says She's "Thankful" for Scott Disick on Thanksgiving

While celebrating Thanksgiving, Amelia Hamlin raised eyebrows when she said she was “thankful” for Scott Disick. Get the latest on their rumored romance.

There's no break in keeping up with these two!

On Nov. 26, Amelia Gray Hamlin took time out of her Thanksgiving holiday to post several Instagram Stories of the people closest to her.

Thankful for parents Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin? Check! Grateful for sister Delilah Belle Hamlin? Absolutely. But perhaps the photo that is raising eyebrows is Amelia's latest selfie with Scott Disick.

"Thankful 4 These PPL," she wrote online while posing alongside the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and another friend.

While it could certainly just be a friendly photo, many fans think it's more proof these two are getting serious. After all, the pair has been spending plenty of quality time together in recent weeks.

"Scott's having a good time," a source previously shared with E! News. "He's getting to know Amelia and enjoying her company. They are spending a lot of time together but it's nothing serious. He's having fun with it."

Speaking of Scott, the Talentless founder celebrated the holiday by expressing love for the three kids he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian. "Very thankful for my kiddies," he wrote with pictures of Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick. "Very thankful."

And for those wondering what Kourtney thinks of Scott's potential new romance, all signs point to zero drama.

"Kourtney doesn't care who Scott dates as long as it keeps him happy and busy," an insider shared. "He's in a good place with Kourtney and has been a great dad to the kids. That's when Kourtney is happiest."

Another person who doesn't appear to be bothered by the romance speculation is Amelia's mom and dad. A source previously told E! News that Lisa and Harry think it's "just a phase." 

And although the family can't all celebrate together this year, likely because of the coronavirus pandemic, Lisa is still giving thanks. 

"Happy Thanksgiving," the Rinna Beauty founder wrote on Instagram. "From our Family to yours. Missing our girls and Lois. We aren't able to be together physically but we are together in spirit, always. #Thankful #grateful." 

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!

