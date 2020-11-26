Watch Alex Trebek's Inspiring Thanksgiving Message to Jeopardy! Fans

Alex Trebek's wisdom continues to live on.
Less than a month after the television host passed away, Jeopardy! shared a special clip of the 80-year-old delivering a Thanksgiving message to viewers at home.
"You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful," Alex began in the video posted on Nov. 26. "There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that's a good thing. Keep the faith. We're going to get through all of this and we will be a better society because of it."
The message was filmed in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic as Jeopardy! was following any and all safety protocols provided by health officials. The show had a brief hiatus earlier in the year.
While the host passed away on Nov. 8 after battling pancreatic cancer, Alex's last day filming new episodes in the studio was Oct. 29.
As a result, multiple new episodes featuring Alex will air in December with his final week of episodes scheduled to run the week of Jan. 4, 2021.
Soon after Alex's passing, Jeopardy!'s executive producer Mike Richards reflected on the TV star's long career.
"He was a legend of the industry that we were all lucky to watch night after night for 37 years," Mike previously shared. "Working beside him for the past year and a half as he heroically continued to host Jeopardy! was an incredible honor. His belief in the importance of the show and his willingness to push himself to perform at the highest level was the most inspiring demonstration of courage I have ever seen. His constant desire to learn, his kindness, and his professionalism will be with all of us forever."
Last week, Jeopardy! fans learned that the show will go on in 2021 with a series of interim guest hosts filling in including Ken Jennings.
As for how Alex's wife of 30 years Jean Trebek is doing, she broke her silence on social media with a message of gratitude to fans.
"My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity," she wrote on Nov. 11. "Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much."