Justin Timberlake Surprises Fan With Cerebral Palsy By Gifting Wheelchair-Accessible Van

Justin Timberlake is paying it forward.

After the A-lister caught wind of a fellow Tennessee native in need of a wheelchair-accessible van, he reached out to make it happen right in time for the holiday season. According to local news station WJHL, Jake Stitt and his family were raising funds to purchase an adaptable vehicle for the 17-year-old, who has cerebral palsy.

The teen is described as a local celebrity by actor Michael Abbott Jr., who told WJHL, "Jake sits outside the house and has a sign that says ‘honk if you're happy.' He's an incredible young man."

Abbott promised Jake that they would raise enough money by Thanksgiving, however the $35,000 that community members had already put toward the cost of the van will now go to the Stitt family after J.T. so generously stepped up.

Just a few days ago, the van was delivered to Jake's home. Alongside photos of the heartfelt moment shared to Michael's Twitter, he applauded those who "made a big difference in someone's life this week."