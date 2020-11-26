Al Roker Reunites With His “Slippery Nemesis” Butter Man at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Thanksgiving is about bringing people together, and this year Al Roker reunited with his buttery nemesis.
Last year, the Today weatherman and co-host of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was working the event when a man in a butter costume—whose alter ego is Donny Willis, a pastor at Westchester Church in Valhalla, New York—stepped into his shot.
"Get out of here, ya butter!" Al said to the man, pushing him away. "Ah! I can't believe it's not butter!"
Later, the butter man caught up to Al again when he was on the parade route, cementing their Thanksgiving rivalry. The moment went viral, with stars like Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda sharing the moment on social media.
Sharing the video of Al pushing the man away, the In the Heights creator tweeted, "Roker did a shove to a butter."
This year, Al and Donny caught up again—but it was a much friendlier exchange this time around.
"Butter is back and better than ever," Al said upon meeting up with Donny on the street. "Donny Willis is reprising his role, and when I say role, I mean 'buttered roll.'"
Donny, who wore a mask in addition to his butter costume, told Al that their exchange at last year's Thanksgiving made him realize he needed to "embrace big moments like a hot potato."
He also shared a little bit about what he's been up to this year, when he hasn't been portraying a stick of butter.
"You know, it has been a butter year than expected," the pastor explained, embracing the pun. "We have no complaints. A lot of good things happening with my family, wife is now a principal at her school and she's just been leading through that whole thing and so we have no complaints, very blessed."
It's been a big year for Al as well. He returned to Today in November shortly after having surgery for prostate cancer.
"I just decided that I wanted to go public with this because one in nine men are gonna be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime," he shared on Today. "But for African American men, that number is one in seven, and is more deadly."
