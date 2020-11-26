Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's First Thanksgiving in Their California Home

A California Thanksgiving they'll always remember.
After settling down in the Santa Barbara community of Montecito over the summer, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are marking their first American Turkey Day as a family with an intimate celebration.
E! News has learned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will enjoy a quiet dinner at home with son Archie Harrison. People reports Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, will also make the short trip up from her home in Los Angeles.
We're told Meghan and Harry's Thanksgiving dinner menu includes the traditional dishes we all know and love, as well as recipes made with fresh vegetables from the couple's very own garden.
It's certainly a bittersweet time for the couple, who just yesterday went public with the news that Meghan experienced a miscarriage in July. The former actress wrote a moving piece for The New York Times, in which she described the "unbearable grief" her and Harry endured after the loss.
Meghan recalled, "Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband's heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, 'Are you OK?'"
Now four months later, E! News is told Meghan and Harry—who disclosed the news to their respective families prior to coming forward with it—are both doing well.
At the start of 2020, Meghan and Harry stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family and moved across the pond to pursue their shared passion for media literacy, social justice and gender equality.
In September, the pair signed a reported $100 million, multi-year deal with Netflix to produce scripted, unscripted and children's programming for the streaming service. Meghan and Harry have also participated in several speaking engagements over the past few months, giving fans remarkable access to their points of view on global issues.
And while the rest of the British royal family isn't celebrating the American holiday, Prince Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, took to Instagram to give thanks.
"I'm thankful to all the front liners this year for your incredible dedication and perseverance," she shared. "I'm thankful for all the companies and charities who donated as much as possible to those in need. I'm thankful for my husband Jack. I'm thankful for the love of family and animals that keep us strong. And I'm thankful for nature and all it gives us - a constant in 2020 when things have been so uncertain. Happy Thanksgiving to all those celebrating it today."