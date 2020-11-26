Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's First Thanksgiving in Their California Home

Related : Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

A California Thanksgiving they'll always remember.

After settling down in the Santa Barbara community of Montecito over the summer, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are marking their first American Turkey Day as a family with an intimate celebration.

E! News has learned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will enjoy a quiet dinner at home with son Archie Harrison. People reports Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, will also make the short trip up from her home in Los Angeles.

We're told Meghan and Harry's Thanksgiving dinner menu includes the traditional dishes we all know and love, as well as recipes made with fresh vegetables from the couple's very own garden.

It's certainly a bittersweet time for the couple, who just yesterday went public with the news that Meghan experienced a miscarriage in July. The former actress wrote a moving piece for The New York Times, in which she described the "unbearable grief" her and Harry endured after the loss.