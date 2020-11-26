Megan Fox Officially Files for Divorce From Brian Austin Green

Related : Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline

Megan Fox is officially moving on with her life.

A Los Angeles County spokesperson confirms to E! News that the 34-year-old actress filed her petition for divorce from Brian Austin Green on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

E! News can also confirm that Green, 47, has filed his response to Fox's divorce petition.

In documents obtained by E! News, Fox cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. Additionally, she has requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids, along with termination of spousal support for her and Green.

The pair tied the knot in June 2010 and have three sons, Journey, 4; Bodhi, 6; and Noah, 8. Fox had previously filed for divorce in August 2015, but the couple reconciled, and the Transformers star filed to dismiss the divorce in April 2019.

E! News learned in April that Green and Fox had been living separately, with a source pointing out that they didn't intend to divorce right away. Green later confirmed the breakup on his ...With Brian Austin Green podcast.