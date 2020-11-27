The Masked Singer Unmasks the Broccoli

The Super Six has been secured.

The Masked Singer just unmasked one more singer from Group C and sent two more singers to the next round of competition: the semi-finals. The six semi-finalists include Mushroom, Jellyfish, Popcorn, Sun, Crocodile and Seahorse, and they'll all rejoin the competition in next week's episode for yet another showdown.

But before we get there, we have to say goodbye to Broccoli. Broccoli first tried to fool us with a social media-focused clue package, but it soon became clear he was an older, much more classic entertainer. Tonight he revealed himself to be prolific singer and songwriter Paul Anka, known for "Diana" and "(Don't) Put Your Head on My Shoulder." He also wrote the lyrics for Frank Sinatra's "My Way."

Some may also know him as the namesake for Lorelai Gilmore's dog on Gilmore Girls, which Anka also guested on in a dream sequence alongside the dog.