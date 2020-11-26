Jamie Dornan Says He Received "Freaky" Fan Mail Accusing Him of Fathering a Child With Dakota Johnson

It's been more than five years since Jamie Dornan first debuted as Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey, but he still gets his share of odd fan mail about the role.
The 38-year-old actor, who stars in the upcoming film Wild Mountain Thyme, told Variety that he recently heard from a Fifty Shades fan who was apparently convinced that Dornan had conceived a child with actress Dakota Johnson, known for playing Anastasia Steele in the sexy film trilogy.
According to Dornan, the individual sent him "a collage of photographs of a kid," accompanied by a note. "Someone saying that it was my kid, and my wife should know that I have this kid who's 7 years old," the actor continued in the interview that was published on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
"I think they were trying to say that the kid was mine and Dakota Johnson's, and we'd had this baby while we made the first Fifty Shades movie," Dornan said, clearly puzzled by all of this. "It piqued our interest, let's say. It was a bit freaky."
Alas for any fans holding out hope, Dornan and Johnson are not a real-life item. Dornan himself has three young daughters with wife Amelia Warner, while Johnson does not have any children and is in a longtime relationship with Chris Martin.
Dornan went on to discuss the legacy of the Fifty Shades films, along with the complicated feeling of starring in a project that had a devoted audience but was lacking in critical acclaim.
"The thing that I'm probably most famous for is a monsterly successful franchise that was not critically loved," he said. "It's a strange thing going into those films knowing that you're going to be in a franchise that will probably make so much money and get negatively reviewed, because those books made so much money and were really negatively reviewed."
Dornan mentioned that one critic once memorably wrote that "Jamie Dornan has the charisma of oatmeal." Dornan told Variety that he doesn't "entirely disagree with it," while also pointing out that "some people like oatmeal."
All in all, the Trolls World Tour voice actor is happy to have shifted to other projects following the release of Fifty Shades Freed in 2018. "I was ready to move on from this crazy chapter in my life," he added. "No matter who I was playing, I don't think I'd want to play a character for multiple, multiple films. I think I'd just get really bored of that."
Wild Mountain Thyme also stars Emily Blunt and Jon Hamm, and it hits theaters and on-demand on December 11.