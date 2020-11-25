The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Instant Pots, 23andMe and More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You can score Black Friday deals all week long on Amazon. From tech to beauty, there's something for everyone's holiday wish-list, so stock up on gifts now.
Below, some of our favorite finds from Amazon's 2020 Black Friday sale that are already available now from Instant Pot, 23andMe and more beloved brands. You can shop new deals daily, so be sure to check back on Amazon.com!
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac
This robot vacuum is quiet, has an infrared-sensor for evading obstacles and a drop-sensing technology to avoid falls. It recharges automatically.
Allure Beauty Box
Allure's Beauty Box with a $100 or more value is selling for only $12, with the membership increasing to $23 a month thereafter. It includes at least three full-size products in every box.
Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker Nine in One Six-Quart
Save big on this Instant Pot which comes in several sizes and has nine different uses.
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service
Learn about your health, ancestry and traits with this DNA test.
BaBylissPro Nano Titanium Straightener
This straightener has lots of heat settings and works wonders.
T3 Cura Hair Dryer
This blow dryer fights frizz and has five heat settings.