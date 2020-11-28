Black Friday 2020 Deals You Can Still Shop Now: Lululemon, Anthropologie, Sephora & Many More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Black Friday may have come and gone, but the Cyber Week deals are still going strong!
As your happy little shopping elves, we've made a list—of the best sales out there—and checked it twice. Almost all the Black Friday sales have moved online this year, so there's no need to wait until Cyber Monday to shop if you don't want to leave the couch.
Below, the best sales from Lululemon to Anthropologie and more you can still shop this weekend, conveniently grouped by categories of fashion, beauty, wellness and home.
Happy shopping!
Anthropologie
SHOP NOW: Everything is 30% off (from 11/25 through 11/29).
Bandier
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 30% off site-wide (from 11/24 to 11/30).
BaubleBar
SHOP NOW: Score 30% off site-wide (from 11/26 through 12/1).
Good American
SHOP NOW: Score 25% off site-wide (from 11/25 to 11/29).
Intimissimi
SHOP NOW: Save up to 50% off site-wide (11/23 to 11/29).
Janji
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 20% or more off site-wide (through 11/29), plus score 50% or more off Past Adventures (on 11/30 only).
Levi's
SHOP NOW: Score 40% off everything and free shipping both ways using the code BLUESTREAK (through 11/28) and then code CYBER (from 11/29 through 12/1).
Lululemon
SHOP NOW: Lululemon's first Black Friday drop is live, with sports bras for $19, leggings for $59 and so many more amazing deals.
Madewell
SHOP NOW: Score up to 50% off bestsellers and 30% off your purchase using the code VERYMERRY (through 11/29).
Nasty Gal
SHOP NOW: Save 60% off everything (from 11/23 through 11/29).
Nordstrom
SHOP NOW: Score up to 50% off more than 1,000 items for women, men, kids and the home (through 12/1).
Radley London
SHOP NOW: Save up to 50% off everything (through 12/1).
Rebecca Minkoff
SHOP NOW: They have a tiered sale of up to 40% on Black Friday and Cyber Monday (11/17 to 12/1).
Reformation
SHOP NOW: The full site is 30% off (from 11/26 through 11/30).
Seven For All Mankind
SHOP NOW: Save 40% off site-wide (from 11/23 through 12/1).
Splendid
SHOP NOW: Save 40% off site-wide (from 11/23 through 12/1).
Sundry
SHOP NOW: Score up to 70% off (from 11/19 through 12/1).
Ted Baker
SHOP NOW: Take up to 50% off apparel and accessories (from 11/19 through 11/30).
Tipsy Elves
SHOP NOW: Save 30% off $200 or more, 25% off $100 or more and 20% off all orders with code FRIYAY (through 11/30).
Vitamin A
SHOP NOW: Score up to 70% off (from 11/21 through 11/29).
White Fox
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 30% off site-wide excluding sale and collaborations (through 4:59 a.m. PST on 12/2).
Athena Club
SHOP NOW: Score 30% off site-wide with the code GIVING30 (from 11/23 to 12/1), and Athena Club will donate 20% of all proceeds to PERIOD, an organization that provides menstrual care products, education and more to women globally.
Charlotte Tilbury
SHOP NOW: Save up to 30% off (from 11/19 through 12/1).
Color&Co by L'Oreal
SHOP NOW: New customers can enter the code RESPECT at checkout for $5 off their first Colorbox subscription order, plus a free full-size Respect Sulfate-Free Shampoo (from 11/27 through 11/30).
ColourPop
SHOP NOW: Save 30% off site-wide (through 12/1).
Cover FX
SHOP NOW: Score 30% off site-wide, as well as earn free shipping and free hair clips on orders of $50 or more (through 11/29).
Eos
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 20% off site-wide (11/23 to 11/30), plus on 11/30 all lip balms will be $2 and all holiday gifts sets will be $7.
Evidence Skincare
SHOP NOW: Score 30% off on the entire site (from 11/27 through 11/30).
Glossier
SHOP NOW: Score 25% off everything, plus 35% off sets (from 11/26 through 11/30).
Kneipp
SHOP NOW: Score 30% off site-wide, plus free shipping. You'll also receive a free mini bath salt with any $35 purchase by using the code FREEGIFT at checkout (from 11/25 through 11/29).
Laura Mercier
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 25% off site-wide, plus 30% off orders of $150 or more (from 11/27 through 11/30).
Murad
SHOP NOW: Get 25% off all orders, plus get a free full-size Renewing Eye Cream with orders of $150 or more (from 11/23 through 11/29).
Sephora
SHOP NOW: Get up to 50% off, plus FREE SHIPPING from now until Cyber Monday.
Sol de Janeiro
SHOP NOW: Score 20% off orders $50 or more (from 11/23 through 11/30).
Ulta
SHOP NOW: Deals start on 11/22 and include $10 mascaras, $15 cleansers and more throughout the rest of the month.
Volition Beauty
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 30% off site-wide (from 11/25 to 12/1).
Best Self
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 30% off site-wide (through 11/30).
Daily Harvest
SHOP NOW: Buy one Daily Harvest box and use the promo code CYBERWEEK2020 to get a box of equal value for free on your second delivery (11/25 through 12/1).
Sakara Life
SHOP NOW: Save 25% off site-wide for all new orders (from 11/19 through 11/30) using the code BLACKFRIDAY2020, plus score 25% off meals in December for
existing meal plan subscribers (from 11/19 through 12/2).
Thrive Market
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 30% off 260+ brands (from 11/26 through 11/29).
ABC Carpet & Home
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 30% off (through 3:59 a.m. PST on 12/1).
AllModern
SHOP NOW: Score up to 50% off (through 11/28).
Birch Lane
SHOP NOW: Save an extra 25% off the best deals of the year (from 11/26 through 11/28).
Bouqs
SHOP NOW: Save 25% off site-wide using the code BLACKFRIDAY (through 11/27).
Brooklinen
SHOP NOW: Save 20% off site-wide (through 12/1).
Burrow
SHOP NOW: Get 10% off up to $1,399, $200 off $1,400 or more, etc. using the code DEALS (through 11/28).
Crane & Canopy
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 20% off bedding, sheets and decor using the code YAY20 (from 11/26 through 11/30).
Dyson
SHOP NOW: Save up to $200 on select Dyson technology (through 11/28).
Floyd
SHOP NOW: Use the code cybr20 to get $75 off The Shelf, $125 off The Bed and more (through 11/30).
Joss & Main
SHOP NOW: Enjoy up to 75% off (from 11/26 through 11/28).
Keurig
SHOP NOW: Save 30% off all brewers (until 12/1).
Kohl's
SHOP NOW: Save 40% off Koolaburra by Ugg for the home, 50% off all Food Network kitchen and dining, plus much, much more.
Leesa
SHOP NOW: Save up to $500 off mattresses, plus get two free pillows with your purchase (through 11/29).
Rifle Paper Co.
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 30% off site-wide using the code HOLIDAY30 (from 11/25 through 12/1).
Ruggable
SHOP NOW: Save 30% off site-wide (from 11/26 through 11/30).
Walmart
SHOP NOW: Walmart's Black Friday Event has deals on electronics, toys, home, seasonal décor and more.
Wayfair
SHOP NOW: Wayfair's main event begins on 11/26, with the deepest discounts of the year (through 12/1).