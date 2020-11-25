Meghan MarkleKelly ClarksonGrammysVideosPhotos

Chrissy Teigen Defends Meghan Markle From "Piece of S--t" Internet Troll After Miscarriage News

Chrissy Teigen blasted a Twitter user as " today's absolute piece of s--t" after he criticized Meghan Markle's personal essay about her miscarriage.

Chrissy Teigen is standing up for Meghan Markle against the online trolls. 

In response to a viral tweet on Wednesday, Nov. 25 that took to task anyone critical of Markle's New York Times personal essay about her recent miscarriage, a Twitter user shared their problem with the piece.

"Is anyone really questioning the pain and sheer awfulness of suffering a miscarriage, or are they perhaps criticising Meghan's decision to write a 1,000 word op-Ed about herself?" the user wrote about Markle's article that published earlier today. "What does it add to the resources already available for those who go through a tragedy like this?"

Teigen then retweeted the critique and put them on blast in no uncertain terms for the remark.

"Award for today's absolute piece of s--t goes to Marco Giannangeli," she wrote. "Congratulations, piece of s--t."

The Chrissy's Court star has since deleted the tweet and posted, "Sorry forgot I'm trying to be nicer lol."

Teigen and husband John Legend revealed in September that they had lost son Jack 20 weeks into the pregnancy. The pair similarly dealt with online trolls after posting about their own tragic pregnancy loss.

They appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday, Nov. 24 for their first joint interview since announcing the painful news.

"I definitely give myself permission to have complete and utter grief," Teigen said during the episode. "Every day is so different. So when people ask me how I'm doing, I always say, 'I'm OK today.'"

E! News learned that Markle opted to write an essay about her July miscarriage to allow for healing from the pain of the entire year, and that Prince Harry supported the decision. E! News also reported that the couple is doing well.

