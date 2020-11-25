Why The Crown Fans Think Clarence House Turned Off Twitter Comments on Camilla Post

Related : Necessary Realness: All Hail "The Crown"

Fans think there's a Netflix-related reason Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, turned off comments on their official Clarence House Twitter account.

Eagle-eyed followers noticed only people who the Clarence House account mentions or follows can reply to their recent tweets. The reason, it seems, may have to do with earlier responses from Twitter users who are angry with Camilla and Charles over their apparent treatment of the late Princess Diana, the former wife of Prince Charles. Though Diana died in a car accident in 1997, her story and the scandals of the royal family have once again made headlines thanks to the recently-released season four of Netflix's The Crown.

In the series, Emma Corrin plays a young Diana, while Emerald Fennell plays Camilla and Josh O'Connor portrays Charles. Though the real Charles has claimed his extramarital affair with Camilla started years into his marriage with Diana, in the show, Camilla and Charles are romantically involved during the entire marriage. Charles and Diana separated in 1992 and officially divorced in 1996.