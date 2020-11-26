BaubleBar's Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals Are Unbelievable!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Calling all bling lovers!

Celeb-loved jewelry brand BaubleBar is offering jaw-dropping Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals! Starting today through Dec.1, enjoy a 25% discount sitewide. But wait, it gets better!

Have you ever wanted to emulate Lily Collins or Brie Larson's style? Now's your chance! Their must-have Pisa bracelets from BaubleBar are now on sale for only $15. Yes, $15! And what about wanting to feel good as hell like Lizzo? She regularly wears BaubleBar's mini Hera necklace which is part of BaubleBar's Cyber Monday sale starting on Monday, Nov. 30. You can get the trendy necklace for only $15. Talk about some door busting, computer key slamming deals!

Scroll below to check out the Pisa bracelets and mini Hera and Gia necklaces.