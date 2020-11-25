How Brie and Nikki Bella "Let Loose" While Celebrating Their Birthdays

Instagram

Added the mom to 3-year-old Birdie and nearly 4-month-old Buddy, "So it was kind of our first time to just celebrate, let loose and almost give yourself permission to, like, get smashed."

The combination of their moms' day out and having breakfast with their kids made for a "beautiful" birthday, Nikki said. Unfortunately, both Brie's husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) and Artem were out of town for work, but that didn't stop them from making the Bellas feel special on their birthdays.

"Bryan hid my gift so I wouldn't see it before the 21st," Brie shared. "He wrote me this beautiful card—which, I have to tell you guys, Bryan has always been just amazing at writing really sentimental cards—so he goes, 'I just really miss you' and just mushy stuff in the beginning."

Then, according to Brie, Bryan recommended that she start her morning by enjoying a nice cup of coffee with one of her gifts, a special mug (which she collects!). She continued recounting Bryan's detailed gift, "Then, two, to write down your dreams and always remember them and go for them. And he had this really cute journal. And then three, something to remind you how special you are. And then he got me this gorgeous necklace."

As she raved, "He nailed it."