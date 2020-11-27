Let's Never Forget Dakota Johnson's Awkward AF Interview With Ellen DeGeneres

'Tis the season of gratitude. And while we're looking back on the moments we are most thankful for, we'd be remiss not to mention Dakota Johnson's fifty shades of awkward interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

It was this time last year—Nov. 27, 2019, to be exact—when the actress appeared on the comedian's daytime talk show for a conversation that quickly turned so unbearably uncomfortable, we found ourselves laughing and screaming at our TV screens. There were long pauses, obvious white lies and unconscious digs—Dakota accidentally proclaimed Tig Notaro is her favorite comedian—that left us covering our eyes but also begging for more.

Now, if we had to pinpoint the true moment things went south, it would be when Ellen insisted she was excluded from the guest list for Dakota's star-studded birthday party. "You were invited," the 31-year-old told her. "I didn't even know you wanted to be invited. I didn't even know you liked me."