Pregnant Hilary Duff Reunites With Her Kids After Coronavirus Scare

After self-quarantining following coronavirus exposure, Hilary Duff was able to hug her two children. Scroll on to see the touching family photo.

By Mona Thomas Nov 25, 2020 1:35 PM
Hilary DuffCeleb KidsCelebritiesCoronavirus
Hilary Duff is back in the arms of her kids. 

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the Lizzie McGuire alum took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet photo of her and her two children, Luca Cruz Comrie, 8, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie and Banks Violet Bair, 2, who she shares with her husband Matthew Koma

In the black and white photo, the Younger star could be seen holding the two kids in her lap, under the caption, "NOT TOTALLY IN THE CLEAR BUT LOOKING POSITIVE AND BY THAT I MEAN NEGATIVE!"

Earlier in the day, Hilary posted a photo of herself getting a rapid coronavirus test.

As fans may recall, on Saturday, Nov. 21, Hilary—who is pregnant with her third child—revealed she was exposed to the coronavirus. In an Instagram Story, she wrote, "Exposed to covid. Quarantine day 2 Fml."

Since that time, she has been staying in the basement away from her adorable kids for precaution. On Sunday, Nov. 22, the  33-year-old shared a video of her and Luca communicating by stomping on the floor from different rooms. 

"Matt taught Luca the code for I love you," said Hilary. "We've been doing it all day long. It's so sad."

Hilary also shared how her family has been taking care of her while practicing social distancing.

The actress said, "My sweet family was leaving so many sweet treats outside my door. I finally threatened to run upstairs...break quarantine and breathe all over them so they have to have me back." 

