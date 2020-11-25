Taylor Swift Reveals the Identity of folklore's Mystery Co-Writer William Bowery

Related : Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With "Folklore" Concert Film

Taylor Swift just spilled a major folklore secret!

Since of the release of the superstar singer's eighth studio album in July, fans have wondered about the identity of writer William Bowery, who is credited on two folklore songs. When fans couldn't find out any information about this person online, Swifties became convinced that this mystery co-writer was none other than the Grammy winner's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. Why? Well, it just so happens that the actor is the great-grandson of composer William Alwyn and—as fans may recall—one of Joe and Taylor's first public sightings together was at a Kings of Leon concert at The Bowery Hotel in 2016.

So, were fans correct? Is William Bowery really Joe's pseudonym? Yes! According to T.Swift herself.

The 30-year-old star, who has previously used her own pseudonym—Nils Sjöberg—in the past, confirmed the identity of William Bowery during her new Disney+ concert film folklore: the long pond studio sessions.