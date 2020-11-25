The Bachelorette's Tayshia and Ivan Just Had the Best, Realest Date Ever

We're not saying Tayshia Adams should pull a Clare Crawley, but also we wouldn't mind if she did.

On tonight's episode of The Bachelorette, Tayshia invited Ivan on a one-on-one that turned into the best, most real date we have ever seen on this entire franchise. It was cute, emotional, fun, therapeutic and fascinating to the point where we're ready for Tayshia and Ivan to head off into the sunset in Clare and Dale's footsteps.

It all started with a simple hangout in Tayshia's suite. They played Twister, had a pillow fight and played a game of Floor is Lava, which ended on the bed with a call to room service. That was already cute enough, especially when Tayshia revealed she forgot the menu and made Ivan Floor Is Lava his way back to grab the menu, only to then order two glasses of wine and "everything that you have."