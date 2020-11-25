Candace Cameron Bure Says She Felt Lori Loughlin's "Presence" at Fuller House Finale Taping

Related : Lori Loughlin Begins 2-Month Prison Sentence

Candace Cameron Bure is giving more details of what it was like filming Fuller House once co-star Lori Loughlin exited the show, and explained that her "presence" was felt long after she left.

Last week, Candace showed her fans a sweet note that Lori had sent her while shooting the series finale one year ago. Delivered along with a bouquet of roses, the message read, "Dearest Candace, Congratulations on a great run! Have a fabulous last week. I love you and miss you."

Candace confirmed it was from Lori while speaking with Entertainment Tonight. "Yes, it was a note from her," she said on Tuesday, Nov. 24. "She sent me flowers and I believe a few other people some flowers."

It wasn't just an empty gesture—Candace said it really made her feel Lori's energy on set that day. The Christmas Town actress revealed, "It was so nice to feel and have her presence there at the show... It was really special."