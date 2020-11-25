DWTSGrammy NominationsTaylor SwiftAmerican Music AwardsVideosPhotos

Save Big on the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, Airwrap and More at This Flash Sale

Nordstrom Rack has the best deals on refurbished Dyson tech right now.

By Carolin Lehmann Nov 25, 2020 12:32 AMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Shop SalesShop Home
EComm, Dyson flash saleE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Dyson hair tools, vacuums and more are at the top of many a holiday wishlist, but their price-tag is not. Nordstrom Rack has a jaw-dropping flash sale on Dyson essentials going on for the next two days, so here's your chance to strike. But hurry, because everything is selling out quick.

Below, the best finds from the Nordstrom Rack Dyson flash sale, including Supersonic Hair Dryers, Airwraps and more.

read
Best Black Friday Deals 2020 A to Z: Shop These Sales From the Comfort of Home

Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete—Refurbished

This unique Airwrap styler comes with six different barrels for a variety of looks, minus the heat damage.

$550
$400
Nordstrom Rack

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Fuchsia/Iron—Refurbished

This super lightweight blow-dryer comes in several colors and with a variety of attachments for different finishes. 

$400
$280
Nordstrom Rack

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Clarkson Alludes to Possible Reason for Her Divorce

2

Kylie Jenner Shows Some Serious Skin in Barely-There Bathing Suit Pic

3

Why Hasan Minhaj's Old Comments About Dax Shepard Are Going Viral

Dyson UP13 Ball Animal+ Upright Vacuum—Refurbished

This vacuum has a cleaner head that automatically adjusts between carpets and hard floors.

$300
$173
Nordstrom Rack

Dyson V7 Absolute Cordless Vacuum—Refurbished

This cordless vacuum is super lightweight and handy.

$400
$219
Nordstrom Rack

Dyson V6 Motorhead

This cordless vacuum comes in a unique fuchsia hue and can transform into a handheld vacuum too.

$300
$147
Nordstrom Rack

Dyson AM10 Dyson Humidifier

This humidifier hydrates your air and is great for when you're sick.

$500
$250
Nordstrom Rack

Dyson V7 Animal Vacuum

This cordless vacuum has 30 minutes of power and its hygienic dirt ejector empties dust from its bin in one single action.

$300
$200
Nordstrom Rack

Up next, Sephora's Black Friday 2020 is here!

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Clarkson Alludes to Possible Reason for Her Divorce

2

Kylie Jenner Shows Some Serious Skin in Barely-There Bathing Suit Pic

3

Why Hasan Minhaj's Old Comments About Dax Shepard Are Going Viral

4

Why Megan Fox’s New Tattoo Might Be a Tribute to Machine Gun Kelly

5

Here's Why Ariana Grande Only Received One 2021 Grammy Nomination

Latest News

Wife of Prince Charles' Friend is “Horrified” By The Crown

Save Big on Dyson Hair Tools, Vacuums and More at This Flash Sale

One Day at a Time Canceled Again, But There Is Hope

Iggy Azalea Is "Pissed the F--k Off" After Ex Playboi Carti's Tweet

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Throws Shade at Scott Disick

Kelly Clarkson Alludes to Possible Reason for Her Divorce

Best Kohl's Black Friday Deals 2020